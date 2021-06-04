Lion Dies of Suspected Covid at Tamil Nadu Zoo, Other Lions Also Positive: Report

A male lion has died of suspected Covid infection at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, on the outskirts of the city, the Hindu has reported.

A sample from the lion was sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, and the test was positive for Coronavirus, according to zoo officials.

“However, it could also be a false positive, and the animal could have died due to co-morbidities. We have no sent a second sample to the Institute,” a zoo official told the Hindu.

According to authorities, the male lion became ill last week, and veterinarians assumed it was a Coronavirus infection, so samples were sent to a Bhopal laboratory. Sources stated that a few more samples from other lions have also tested positive. They added that zoo officials are attempting to determine the origins of the sickness.

The zoo has remained closed since the state administration declared lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Eight lions in the Hyderabad Zoo tested positive for coronavirus last month.

