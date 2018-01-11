Linking Bio Fuel Industry to Petroleum Ministry will provide impetus to energy sector: Dharmendra Pradhan

While addressing mediapersons, after the 'Unleashing India's Domestic E&P Portal' programme, Union Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government is making policy on linking Bio fuel industry to Petroleum ministry to give new impetus to renewable energy sector. He also said that government has made a strategy to extract energy through agricultural, urban and forest waste, which will help in the income of farmers. He also said that the Petroleum Ministry would take up the policy to the Cabinet.