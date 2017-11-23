Limited-Overs Specialists Jasprit Bumrah & Yuzvendra Chahal Directed to Skip Ranji Trophy; Duo in Contention For South Africa Tests: Report

India team management has asked limited-overs specialists not to play in Ranji Trophy matches in order to maintain the workload.

New Delhi: With Indian team playing so much cricket these days, the team management has asked limited-overs specialists not to play in Ranji Trophy matches in order to maintain the workload. After the Champions Trophy in June, team India has featured in five bilateral series and has been playing non-stop cricket.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Indian team management has for the past year asked its ODI and T20I specialists to not play Ranji Trophy. The management has instead ordered these players to at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik, who were part of India’s home limited-overs home series against Australia and New Zealand, are currently going through their training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While Pandya had asked for rest instead of taking part in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, it is understood that Chahal and Bumrah have been categorically told to avoid playing Ranji matches, reported TOI.

“Chahal had asked for permission to play for Haryana but he was not allowed to do so by the team management. Instead, he was asked to stay back at NCA after the T20I series against New Zealand a fortnight ago,” a BCCI official told the newspaper.

“The idea is to preserve these players. They have been doing well for the ODI team and there’s no point in burning them out or risking injuries by playing domestic matches,” the source further said.

The report further states that Chahal and Bumrah could well be picked for Tests on South Africa tour. Interestingly, out of favour middle-order batsman, Yuvraj Singh too is training at the NCA instead of playing for Punjab in Ranji Trophy.

“After a lot of effort over the years, India players were made to play Ranji Trophy while not playing for the national team and selections were done based on that. The Haryana team management wanted Chahal to play since six players are injured at the moment. Gujarat too needed Bumrah and Patel’s services but all of that has been ignored. The entire set-up has been abused. This needs to be addressed,” a top BCCI official said.