Limited Marvel Super Hero edition of Renault Kwid launched

Renault India has launched its new Kwid Super Hero Edition in association with Marvel Comics. The limited-edition car comes in two themes, based on Marvel superheroes Iron Man and Captain America. The edition inspired by Captain America comes in a white shade with his shield and suit theme. The edition inspired by Iron Man comes in a red shade with the superhero's Arc Reactor and armor theme. Priced at Rs. 4.34 lakh, the car can be booked exclusively at Renault's brand store on Amazon for Rs. 9,999. The stylish superhero car also boasts of features like a 7-inch touchscreen MediaNAV system, digital instrument cluster, radio speed dependent volume control, and pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters. 'Invincible' insignia is featured on the Iron Man-inspired edition and the 'Super Soldier' insignia on the Captain America-inspired edition. Renault has launched special editions of Kwid earlier in 2015 also.