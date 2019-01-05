Limitations to free speech says, Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah's controversial statement

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana commented on the liberty on freedom of speech in India, subtly hinting towards Naseeruddin Shah's controversial statement that "the country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty." Ashutosh Rana said that he is a storng supporter of free speech but it has its limitations. He also added that as long as the limitations and boundaries of free speech are acknowledged and respected, the problems arising currently would not arise.