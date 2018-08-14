There has to be a limit to process of recreation: Sonu Nigam

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam says one can never compare authenticity of an original track with a recreated version.

Recently, Sonu revamped Mohammed Rafi's "Badan pe sitare" for "Fanney Khan", which is an ode to people with musical aspirations.

"People and brands have been doing it and I have no complaints. But I do believe that overdoing is a bad habit and this is not just restricted to music industry," Sonu told IANS.

"You can never compare the authenticity of an original track with the reprise version, yet there has to be a limit to the process of recreation," he added.

For the recreated version of "Badan pe sitare", Saregama India tied up with the makers of "Fanney Khan". Over the last 10 months, Saregama India has been very aggressively acquiring new film music through film music acquisitions like "Kahaani 2", "Ittefaq", "102 Not Out" and upcoming films "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se".

Talking about recreating the song, he said: "My work on creating cover versions in the past has never been this intimidating but the way I worship Rafi sahab's work, knowing the little intricacies of his journey, it was not a very easy decision. I was worried that the fans of Rafi sahab may compare the songs and the criticism may be intense."

Sonu says he would like to do a cover of "Jawaan hai mohabbat" if he gets an opportunity.

--IANS

