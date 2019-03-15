Lilly Singh lands late night show

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman and has her roots in Punjab, has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network -- a feat for a woman of colour.

Canadian-born Singh will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC's late night talk show. The show will be re-titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" and will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.

"A Little Late" will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other "signature elements."

"Lilly is truly a star and we're thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family," said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programmes and late night, NBC Entertainment.

Vaughan added: "She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late night audience. We can't wait to get started."

Lilly was set to appear on Thursday night's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in order to make the announcement.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true. I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild," she said.

Singh will serve as executive producer on "A Little Late", while Polly Auritt, who heads Singh's Unicorn Island Productions, will serve as co-executive producer.

Superwoman, as she is popular, has been famous with video series like Battle of Sexes, The Parents Lols, My Parents React, #GirlLove or Awkward Message Thoughts.

On her latest role as a late night talk show host, actor Dwayne Johnson tweeted to Singh, saying: "She's come a long way! Proud of you sis."

Singh was overwhelmed with all the messages that came her way.

She wrote: "My heart is so incredibly full. Thank you so much for all the love and positive energy. I'm speechless. I'm overwhelmed...

Oh... and India I can't wait to celebrate with you. Mamas timing ain't no mistake."

