Lille temporarily suspends Argentine coach Bielsa

Paris, Nov 23 (IANS) French Ligue 1 club Lille has temporarily suspended Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa following the team's poor performance this football season.

"Lille has decided today to temporarily suspend Marcelo Bielsa from his coaching function in the context of a procedure initiated by the club," read a statement from the club on Wednesday evening, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Bielsa was hired before this season by Lille, who hoped to climb from its 11th finish last season, while slipping to the second-bottom position in Ligue 1 standings, as the team collected just three wins from 13 matches.

Bielsa, 62, made his return to the French top-flight league after two years. He quit the coaching job at Marseille in August, 2015.

--IANS

