Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria reportedly out for three weeks due to thigh injury

>Paris: Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria could be sidelined for several weeks after injuring his left thigh during Argentina's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Tuesday.

Di Maria was replaced in the 25th minute of the 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires with a muscle injury, according to the Argentine national team's medical staff.

Sports daily Ole claimed Di Maria had torn a muscle in his left thigh which could rule the 29-year-old out for at least three weeks.

Di Maria, who joined PSG from Manchester United in August 2015, has seen his future in Paris clouded by the arrival of French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe from defending champions Monaco.

He was offered to Barcelona shortly before the transfer window closed last week, but no deal was done.

PSG return to domestic action against Metz on Friday before travelling to Celtic on September 12 for their opening game of this season's Champions League group stage.