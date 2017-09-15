Ligue 1: Monaco to miss Thomas Lemar, Danijel Subasic for next two games due to injuries

The news means the pair will definitely miss Monaco's match against Strasbourg and the visit to Lille on 22 September.

Monaco: French champions Monaco will be without winger Thomas Lemar and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic for their next two Ligue 1 matches, coach Leonardo Jardim confirmed on Thursday.

Subasic suffered an ankle injury in training for Wednesday's Champions League 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig with close-season signing Diego Benaglio taking his place, while Lemar hobbled off at half-time of last weekend's 4-0 league thrashing by Nice.

"Subasic, he will be out for two to three weeks, and Lemar, (out) for a further 10 days," Jardim told a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 match at home to Strasbourg.

The Portuguese coach said Subasic sprained an ankle after tripping over the ball on Tuesday.

Lemar, who is yet to score this term, has a tight hamstring.

The news means the pair will definitely miss the Strasbourg match and the visit to Lille on 22 September, while Subasic will be out for their second Champions League group game against Porto on 26 September .