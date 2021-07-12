Rajnikanth's 'Political Debut' hope dissolved | Top Headlines

Top headlines of the day:

1. The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission produced a draft population control bill months before the election season began, intending to incentivize families with a maximum of two children.

2. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav

raise issues over Women's Security. No trust in the UP Police.

3. India records over 37000 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As a result, several reports of COVID's inappropriate behavior have come under notice.

4. Tamil Nadu superstar Rajnikanth finally dissolves his political outfit. He confirms not taking the Political leap.

5. Petrol prices increased by 28-30 paise, while diesel prices decreased by 14-16 paise. On Monday, a liter of petrol in the national capital Delhi cost Rs. 102.19, while a liter of diesel cost Rs. 89.72.

6. Taliban airlift advances fear, airfighting continues