Light rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 129 at 8.05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday were 37.8 degrees and 23.6 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI MG RC