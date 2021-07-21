Light rain likely in city

New Delhi, July 21 (PTI) Light rainfall is likely in the national capital on Wednesday and a small dry patch is expected over the weekend before the monsoon picks up pace again, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature, which is hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, is expected to increase a notch or two in the next few days.

Thereafter, it will drop again to 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

It received 69.6 mm and 38.4mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

A MeT official said there will not be much rainfall in Delhi till July 25. Starting July 26, the city will witness another good spell of rain. According to the IMD data, good spells of monsoon rain over the last few days have covered the rain-deficit in the capital, reducing the shortfall from 39 percent Friday to just three percent Monday.

However, northeast, south and east Delhi are still in the category of rain 'deficit' districts.

The IMD measures monsoon performance in five categories -- large excess (rainfall is above 60 percent of normal), excess (20 percent to 59 per cent more than average), normal (minus 19 to 19 percent of normal), deficit (minus 20 percent to minus 59 percent) and large deficit (60 per cent below normal).

Northeast Delhi has recorded 83.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4 mm, a shortfall of 58 percent since June 1 when the monsoon season starts. South Delhi has gauged 93.9 mm precipitation against the average of 198.4 mm during the period, a deficiency of 53 percent, while east Delhi received 126.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4 mm. PTI GVS DV DV