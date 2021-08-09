Light to moderate rain likely in city

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital is likely to witness thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi received a total of 15.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am at the IMD's Safdarjung station. Ayanagar and Ridge stations recorded heavier rainfall of about 27 mm and 30 mm, respectively.

The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city recorded a maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. PTI MAH DV DV