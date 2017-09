Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia was stopped by a light drizzle at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

India were 236/6 in 47.3 overs when rain halted play. Hardik Pandya was batting on 19 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on 18.

For the Aussies, the pick of the bowlers was Nathan Coulter-Nile with figures of 3/51 in 10 overs.

Play was stopped for 17 minutes before the teams came out again.

