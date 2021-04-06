Lifestyle Ushers in the Vibrant Festival of Bihu with the 'Lifestyle Bihu Anthem' Featuring Zubeen Garg

- Lifestyle's Bihu anthem captures the festivities of the season with the best of fashion and trends available at great price points GUWAHATI, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Bihu Anthem' showcasing the latest festive collection available at great price points. Celebrating the occasion of Rongali Bihu, Lifestyle's Bihu anthem features noted singer Zubeen Garg and is composed by Partha Protim Gogoi with lyrics by Ibson Lal Baruah & direction by Rudrajeet Laskar & Rupak Dutta. The anthem captures all things quintessentially Bihu while showcasing how fashion and festive celebrations come together to create unique moments.

The anthem captures iconic locations and moments of celebration in and around the city, including the one-stop fashion destination for latest trends - Lifestyle Stores. It focuses on high-energy and happy scenarios that people cherish during this time of the year - where everyone dresses up and enjoys the festivities while looking their very best, but while doing so responsibly.

On the anthem, Srinivas Rao - Sr. Vice President, Marketing Lifestyle, said: 'This year, Bihu celebrations promise to be different as people welcome the festive season in their own way. With this in mind, we wanted to create something that ushers in the festive mood and makes our audience smile. The anthem captures favourite festive moments and highlights our all-new collection available at great price points, with something special for all occasions.' Along with the anthem, Lifestyle also launched its all-new festive collection comprising trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season. The curated collection is available at attractive price points with kurtas for women starting from Rs. 599 to occasion wear shirts & kurtas for men starting from Rs.799 onwards from leading brands. The collection is also available online on lifestylestores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.

About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, across 44 cities and delivers to over 19,000 pin codes.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JND_lPrd-2k