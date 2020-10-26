Lifestyle ushers in festivities with its latest campaign 'Dil Se Diwali'

- Curated festive selection, latest trends and a slew of attractive offers; it all comes together in the Lifestyle 'Dil Se Diwali' films BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading destination for the latest trends, has launched #DilSeDiwali festive campaign inspired by the joyful feelings that the festival of light ushers in. The campaign takes a leap from 2019, to capture the heart of the celebrations in the context of the recent times where everyone is looking forward to the dress-up and dispel the gloom by celebrating Diwali in their own unique way.

This year, there will be many kinds of Diwali celebrations. There will be the ones who will keep the celebrations small and ones who will build on the festive occasion as an opportunity to reach out to their near and dear ones and share the spirit of the festival. Lifestyle's new campaign considers all these different individual ways of celebrations, encouraging people to spread the brightness and joy in their own way. The campaign consisting of two digital films with two-part storytelling, with 2 different Diwali Celebrations, accentuated by a memorable song. Young, vibrant and engaging, the films delivers the message of 'celebrating the way your heart wishes' in a fresh new way. Commenting on the films and the campaign, Mr. Srinivas Rao, Sr. Vice-President, Marketing, Lifestyle, said: 'The Dil Se Diwali films are a celebration of all the unique instances that comes together in this festival. Whether you're staying at home with your family or stepping out with your loved ones, the video will remind everybody of their favourite Diwali moments. Our all-new festive collection has also been designed and curated keeping in mind the occasions that Diwali brings forth and will ensure that no matter what the consumer mindset is, they will be dressed to stand out.' Speaking about the film, Priya Shivakumar, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, 'This year, the moods are many, sentiments are strong and everyone is looking for light and celebration to break the period of gloom, but in a way that makes them comfortable. Some want to stay at home, some want to step out within the comfort zone of friends and family, and others are still undecided. We wanted to acknowledge and make special all of these moods, mindsets and kinds of celebrations with our festive take for this year. So 'Dil se Diwali' comes back with a fresh new feel that is both relevant and offers the choice of celebration to the viewer with each of the two films calling out two contrasting ways to celebrate the festival of lights. Lifestyle with its festive collection, makes you look good whichever way you choose to embrace the celebrations. With playful interactions, emotions, elegant festive backgrounds and a beautiful track, these films make it truly a Diwali of the heart.' Lifestyle has left no stones unturned to make this Diwali grand for its customers. The videos showcase attractive ensembles, vibrant colours and a curated collection that is perfect for the festive season. The all new festive collection by Lifestyle comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are handpicked keeping Diwali in mind. Accents of bright jewel tones such as Emerald Green, Royal Blue, Vibrant Yellow and Opulent Purple with accents of Gold, Zari & sequin embroideries, intricate Gold foil detailing, layered kurtas, 3-piece festive sets and co-ordinates among others are some of the key trends that truly captures the vibe of the festive season.

Customers can now shop the collection in-store and online from the comfort of their homes at www.lifestylestores.com with festive kurtas starting from Rs. 999.

Video Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mLS3Nl7NNs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nugsY7XLtWo&t=6s Credentials: Clients: Srinivasa Rao, Shikha S. Mazumdar, Neha Jaiswal, Reema Garg, Tanvi Garde, Rini Nandy, Bhushan Parate Agency: Wunderman Thompson Bangalore National Creative Director: Priya Shivakumar Senior VP & Managing Partner: Kundan Joshee Creative Team: Ajay Menon, Anindita Das, Faisal M H Account Management: Tiraz Balaporia, Sundari Divakarla Planning Team: Shujoy Dutta, Shazia Sattar Khan Music Director: Shubhajit Mukherjee Production House - Colonial Films Producer: Divyesh Sata Director: Suraj Wanvari About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, across 44 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes.

PWR PWR