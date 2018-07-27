Lifestyle changes one needs to make to avoid diabetes

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Diabetes is a chronic disease which has become very common nowadays. While lack of insulin and genetic history are among the factors, certain lifestyle habits such as poor diet, lack of exercise and high stress also contribute to an increase in blood sugar levels. Taking a few steps towards a healthy life can make a huge difference.

S K Wangnoo, Senior Consultant- Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, suggests some lifestyle changes that will help in preventing diabetes.

* Breath clean air: As per the recent report by Lancet, air pollution is linked to diabetes. Researchers found that pollution triggered inflammation which reduces the insulin action. Hence it is very important to breath clean air. While a normal person spends 80 per cent of their time indoor, investing on a good air purifier is the best solution for clean air.

* Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol: Water is by far the best and the most natural beverage one can have. Replace all your sugary and aerated drinks with water to see the benefit it provides. Few studies have also revealed that increased water intake may lead to better blood sugar control and insulin response. It is also important to limit your alcohol intake as it can lead to weight gain and may upsurge your blood pressure and triglyceride levels.

* Quit smoking: Smoking has proven to contribute to major and serious health related issues such as heart attack, cancer, TB and even diabetes. Smokers are twice as likely to develop diabetes as non-smokers.

Beena Bansal, Director, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Medanta, said: Air pollution in India is a serious issue with the major sources being fuel adulteration, vehicular emissions and traffic congestion. A majority of Indian population lacks access to clean burning fuels and uses biomass combustion as cooking fuel.

"High air pollution levels can cause immediate health problems such as aggravated cardiovascular and respiratory illness, added stress to heart and lungs causing them to work harder to supply the body with oxygen and may even damage cells in the respiratory system."

Arvind Chabra, Country Head, Blueair, says that many reports are published these days explaining health hazards related to breathing polluted air.

"Average individual spends 90 per cent of the time indoors and indoor air can be 5 times more polluted. With modern technology, air purifiers can be effective in reducing indoor air borne pollutant. Investing on a good air purifier can be a healthy decision.

"Always go for an efficient air purifier which has advanced filtration technology like HEPASilent and removes minutest of the air pollutants, has a high CADR & ACH (Air Changes per hour) as it ensures a consistent flow of clean air in your room," said Chabra.

