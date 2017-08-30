Lifeguards: The Unsung Heroes of Ganpati Visarjan | 101 Heartland

The people who make sure you’re safe when you immerse your idol in the sea.

Every year, at Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of devotees flock to the shore for visarjan, the immersion of Ganpati idols into the sea. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare and pomp, but one crucial part of the arrangements is often overlooked: the hardworking lifeguards. Theirs is the most difficult job on the day: taking the idols out to sea and safely immersing them, while making sure no one drowns in the water.

