Life of Yuvraaj Singh after battling Cancer

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers , Yuvraaj Singh made his international cricket debut in 2000 and had captured the hearts of the cricket fans ever since. He is known for his batting and bowling skills, he is tough and has proved it by battling lung cancer. He leads a healthy life and follows a strict fitness routine. Yuvraj Singh trains hard to keep his agility intact. He undergoes a mix of exercises for training speed and fitness levels.