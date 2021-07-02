Life Disrupted Due To Heavy Rainfall In Himachal's Chamba

The incessant rainfall that continued for about two hours on Thursday caused water-logging in many areas of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. Vehicular movement was also obstructed and some drowned in water. The road clearance process is underway in the affected areas. Incidents of houses getting affected were also reported from several areas after rainfall started suddenly at 3.30 pm and continued till late evening.

The movement was obstructed due to debris filling on the national highway. Residents living in Julahkadi, Mugla, Karian, Hardaspura wards were struggling with the water logged inside their houses.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kumar said that officials are assessing the damages caused by rainwater.

The administration is looking into all the problems faced by the residents.

According to a ANi report, locals have alleged that the situation has occurred due to government’s negligence. Some of the residents have alleged that even after repeated attempts their requests to get the areas fixed were unheard.

The Meteorological Center, Shimla, has forecasted continuous rainfall and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh till July 7. A yellow alert has been issued for plains and central mountainous parts of the state from July 1 to 5.

At a time when Chamba district received heavy rainfall on Thursday, a higher than the normal maximum temperature was recorded in four districts of the state –Sirmaur, Solan, Una, and Kangra. A record 42.2 degrees celsius temperature was recorded in Una on Thursday, which is 3 to 4 degrees more than normal.

The maximum temperature was more than 30 degrees in 12 cities of the state including Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamsala, Una, Nahan, Palampur, Solan, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba.

