Lieutenant Governor of Delhi felicitates neurosurgeon VS Mehta with Lifetime Achievement Award

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday felicitated renowned neurosurgeon VS Mehta with the Lifetime Achievement Award- 2018 at 20th Annual Conference of Delhi Neurological Association (DNA) at India Habitat Center. Director of Neuroscience at Paras Hospital in Gurugram, VS Mehta was felicitated for his excellent contribution in the field of neurosurgery. While addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Baijal talked about improving the doctor-patient relationship. He said, "The earlier prevalent feeling of mutual trust and respect between the doctor and patients, which is waning, needs to be restored. It is possible by better understanding and realistic expectations from the patient and his relatives and empathy from doctors. A kind word spoken, a patient hearing or a pat on the shoulder-always acts as a booster to medical intervention and these values are caught and not taught in school and college," He said the next decade shall be transformative and hoped that neuroscience would play a critical role in human development. Baijal also took the time to felicitate renowned neurosurgeon Professor VS Mehta, Director of Neuroscience at Paras Hospital in Gurugram, with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, for his excellent contribution in the field of neurosurgery. Dr Mehta, a Padmashree Awardee, has previously served as the Chief of Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi. Two other neuroscientists, Professor AK Mahapatra, and Neurologist Dr. Amitabh Verma, were also awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award by DNA.