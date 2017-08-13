Librarians' Day Celebration: Deputy CM Garu launches e-library project

Presiding as a Chief Guest, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Kadiyam Srihari Garu, on Saturday, launched an e-library project at a programme held to observe Librarians' Day. The event was jointly by the Department of Public Libraries. The programme organised at Ravindra Bharathi, marked celebrations of 125th birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan. Dr. Ranganathan is regarded as the Father of Library Science, Documentation and Information Science in India. Addressing a gathering at the function, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "We are celebrating Ranganathan's birthday as Librarians day. We have formed 31 districts for better administration and we have formed library organisations in all the districts. Chairmen are appointed and soon they will be given appointment letter. New buildings, furniture and staff will be allotted and will also release funds for it." Exemplary librarian S.R. Ranganathan headed the Indian Library Association and he strived hard to establish free public libraries throughout the nation and creation of comprehensive national library. Ranganathan also penned down many books during his lifetime. He also served as a professor at the renowned educational institutions such as Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as well at the Delhi University (DU). The renowned librarian, who also published some of the Mathematics papers, always believed in the individual methods of teaching and putting discussion method into active use.