Liberals, intellects gather to shed light on India's only liberal party 'Swatantra'

The Centre for Civil Society, a liberal think tank procured 27,000 documents of India's first and only liberal defunct political party 'Swatantra' which was founded by India's one of the first Padma Bhushan awardees C Rajagopalachari. The archives procured by CCS will be digitalized in Nehru Memorial Library. Several intellectuals and liberals gathered to shed light on the liberal values of Swatantra Party and its founder C Rajagopalachari. The panels present at the event included intellects like eminent author Gurucharan Das and Dr Malvika Maheshwari. The panel discussed various issues related to liberalization and politics in the current day scenario. Founder Dr J Parth, President of the Centre of Civil Society termed this gathering as revolutionary one with ideology of the 'Swatantra'.