Liberalisation of geospatial policies will help boost innovation: Official

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Liberalisation of geospatial policies announced by the government earlier this month will help boost innovation and create a level-playing field for the public as well as private sectors, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said. Earlier this month, the government announced easing of mapping norms in the country. The guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services, including maps, were recently released to facilitate access to such data across sectors.

'Liberalisation of geospatial policies, announced a few days ago by the Government of India, will help boost innovation in the sector and create a level- playing field for the public as well as private sectors,' Sharma said.

He was speaking at the National Geospatial Awards Felicitation Ceremony recently.

“We aim to utilise the power of geospatial technology to revive various sectors of the Indian economy,” he said.

Sharma also appealed to all stakeholders to share recommendations, insights and advice about various aspects of geospatial data and how to bring the entire ecosystem in place to give it full muscle for strengthening the policy.