Liberal silence on global free speech conflict has killed India's intellectual life

In the Garden of Paradise, under the shade of the Tree of the Black-Eyed Damsels, the Sheikh reverently opened the quince " or pomegranate, or apple, or whatever God had willed " to find nestled inside it the girl who had been waiting for him four thousand years before the world was created. The black-eyed damsel was dazzling, but, as the Sheikh prostrated himself in gratitude, doubt crossed mind; perhaps she was just a bit skinny. In instant, she had "a behind that rivals the hills of 'Alij, the dunes of al-Dahna', and the sands of Yabrin and the Banu Sa'ad".

"Thou whose awe-inspiring deeds make us feel impotent and summon to wisdom the ignorant", the sheikh begged: "I ask Thee to reduce the bum of this damsel".

In February 2013, a small group of men from Al-Qaeda's Syrian front, Al-Nusra, drove into the small town of Maarat al-Numan, near the city of Aleppo, to behead the author of the blasphemous story. Al-Qaeda, though, arrived almost a thousand years too late: All the hit-squad could do was to deface a statue of the medieval writer Abu al-'Ala Ahmad ibn 'Abdallah al-Ma'arri, among the greatest figures of the Arabic literary canon.

The man the now-headless statue commemorates had written:

Humanity follows two world-wide sects: One, man intelligent without religion, The second, religious without intellect.

***

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded last week, for the crime of attempting to teach his students they were free to believe or not believe. His killer, Chechen refugee Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch, was enraged the professor had displayed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, published by the magazine Charlie Hebdo, in a class on debates surrounding free speech. In 2015, 12 people were killed in a jihadist attack on the magazine's office; just in September, two more were stabbed by teenage Pakistani immigrant Zaheer Mahmoud outside the same building.

Ever since the publication of Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses in 1988, writers, scholars and bloggers across the world have been imprisoned or executed for the crime of blasphemy " some by the State, and others by its enemies. The struggle over the word has become the most fundamental ideological confrontation of our times.

Liberal discomfort over this war isn't hard to see: In one notable triumph of evasion, The New York Times even succeeded in excising words like Charlie Hebdo, blasphemy, Islam and jihadism from its headline on Paty's killing. The liberal argument runs thus: Though murder is wrong, so is gratuitous offence, particularly of a besieged religious minority. Instead, mutual respect " multiculturalism " must guide our coexistence in modern societies.

This argument is deeply misguided. Charlie Hebdo doesn't pit one set of arbitrary beliefs against another, offering us the option of ambivalence. It is, instead, part of a much larger struggle of theocrats against Enlightenment values. Key among these values is the principle that while human beings have inalienable rights, ideas " like the divine right to rule " do not. God, like atheism, communism, capitalism or psycho-babble, must make His case.

In much for the world, this debate is being fought with a savagery that might have surprised even medieval theologians. Through West Asia, murderous authoritarians have long cloaked themselves in the robes of the pious to legitimise their rule. The jihadist campaign against blasphemers is intended to show that their Kalashnikovs can guard God better than kings and their armies.

Writing in 1994, while Algeria's government was still seeking to appease the Islamists slaughtering intellectuals, the anthropologist Mahfoud Bennoune noted that jihadists had "induced a part of the popular classes to think that the Algerian State, which was created after an eight-year war of national liberation, is impious, and its head of state is a hypocritical tyrant and the majority of its citizens are infidels who must be re-Islamised by terror".

Pakistan is the most egregious example of this process at work. Bowing to clerical pressure, the political establishment gave scripture a veto over the legislature's working in 1956. In subsequent years, ever more concessions were made to the religious right. Today, the country is on the edge of the theocratic abyss, with clerics now riding the donkey cart the military had once recruited them to pull.

