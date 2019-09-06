LGBTQ community celebrates 1 year of SC verdict decriminalising homosexuality

On September 06, 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality. The community said The 12 months that followed the apex court's historic verdict ushered in a wave of positive changes in favour of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. LGBTQ community celebrated the first year of Supreme Court's verdict in Chennai. They raised the slogans happily and said �No More 377'. Now, this community has found representation in almost all the mainstream fields across nation.