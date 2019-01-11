LFW to give platform to diamond jewellery design talent

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) has joined hands with Diamond Producers Association to identify and mentor Indian diamond jewellery design talent, who will be given a chance to showcase their work at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 edition.

As part of 'The Real Cut', emerging designers associated with iconic jewellery brands will for the first time showcase their work at LFW in collaboration with emerging fashion designers, a statement said.

They will get an opportunity to showcase their work with designer labels Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, Verandah by Anjali Patel Mehta and Saaksha & Kinni by Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat.

The collaboration will showcase the versatility of diamonds and how they can be teamed with pret wear.

The designers, with experience of three to eight years, must demonstrate a combination of innovative design and techniques to celebrate diamonds. Winners will be chosen by jury members who will evaluate them on parameters ranging from quality, innovation, marketability, originality and ability to take their business to the next level.

Richa Singh, Managing Director - India, Diamond Producers Association, said: "Diamonds have a very deep connection to the history, culture and fashion of India. We are excited to collaborate with LFW to offer a platform that will identify and nurture diamond jewellery design talent and be beyond a basic showcase."

"Our path-breaking association, which pairs and enhances pret fashion wear with everyday Diamond jewellery, is the perfect opportunity for young and emerging Diamond jewellery designers to display their talent and celebrate this billion-year-old miracle of nature. I'm looking forward to seeing the exciting looks that emerge on the runway, with Diamonds enhancing every collection."

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Fashion Head - IMG Reliance, said: "Our aim is to constantly evolve while making the right associations that add value and set a new benchmark. With this association, we are taking a step towards creating a new platform for diamond jewellery designers in the Indian fashion industry."

