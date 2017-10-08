Lewis Hamilton Wins Japanese GP, Sebastian Vettel Forced to Retire

Hamilton had never taken pole at the Japanese Grand Prix until this weekend. He was, however, exemplary in Saturday's qualifying session.

New Delhi: Lewis Hamilton moved one step closer towards winning the F1 World Drivers’ Championship after securing a victory in the Japanese GP against title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton was victorious ahead of Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo despite a late scare, while Vettel was forced to retire from the race he had barely started. He was forced to park up his broken Ferrari car on the opening laps after it lost power.

“I could only have dreamed of having this kind of gap,” Hamilton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I was excited to have a good race with Sebastian here but he’s been incredibly unfortunate,” he added.

Verstappen registered his second win in a week to extend his title lead to a near-impregnable 59 points.

Hamilton is now set to secure the world championship as early as the United States GP, later this month if he extends his advantage over Vettel by another 16 points.

