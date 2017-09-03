Lewis Hamilton Wins Italian Grand Prix to Take Title Lead From Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to take the lead in the drivers’ championship. A day after breaking the all-time record for pole positions, Hamilton was in total control at Monza, leading team-mate Valtteri Bottas to a one-two, a report in the BBC said.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was third and remains three points behind Hamilton. This is a crucial milestone for Hamilton as F1 next heads to Singapore, where Ferrari are expected to dominate.
The victory was Hamilton’s sixth of the season as compared to Vettel’s four and it capped a perfect weekend for him. Hamilton’s victory was a straightforward win of the season. He fought off a brief challenge from Williams driver Lance Stroll, a remarkable second on the grid, on the run down to the first corner and disappeared into a race of his own.
Vettel completed a good recovery drive from sixth on the grid to claim the final spot on the podium, holding off a late charge from Daniel Ricciardo who started 16th on the grid to finish fourth. Ricciardo took on a set of super-soft tyres late on to scythe through the field, making one of the moves of the season on Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen at Turn 1 in the closing laps.