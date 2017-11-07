Leverkusen's Bender sidelined with rib injury

Berlin, Nov 7 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen will be without their midfielder Sven Bender for the time being, the Bundesliga club announced in a statement.

The Germany international sustained a fractured rib in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Augsburg after colliding with Ja-Cheol Koo in the 33rd minute. As a result, Bender had been replaced and carried off the pitch, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, an MRI scan revealed two fractured ribs.

According to the club's statement on Monday, Bender will undergo a "conservative treatment". It is thus unknown when Bender will be available again as his comeback depends on the healing process.

The 28-year-old defensive specialist joined Bayer Leverkusen from league rivals Borussia Dortmund on July 2017 to provide two goals in overall 11 appearances.

Bayer Leverkusen sit currently the ninth place in the Bundesliga standings. They encounter runner-up Leipzig after the international break on November 18.

