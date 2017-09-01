Leverkusen buy Greek youngster Retsos

Berlin, Sep 1 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen have completed the transfer of young defender Panagiotis Retsos from Greek football club Olympiacos.

The 19-year-old defender will strengthen Bayer Leverkusen's defence as the Greece youngster on Thursday agreed on a transfer after putting pen to paper on a deal until June 2022 on the deadline day of the transfer period, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Panagiotis Retsos received offers from other European top-flight clubs. It is therefore all the more pleasing for us that he opted for Leverkusen. Panagiotis is a young professional, who fits perfectly into our requirements profile. He is an investment in the future of the club," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

The versatile defender started his youth career at Olympiacos in 2008 before he was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2016 to make 20 appearances ever since.

