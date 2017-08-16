Levante signs midfielder Lukic on loan from Torino

Valencia (Spain), Aug 16 (IANS) Spanish football club Levante announced the signing of midfielder Sasa Lukic on a loan from Italy's Torino for one year.

Levante said in a statement on Tuesday that Lukic's deal does not include a purchase option, but gives the La Liga side a preferential right to buy the Serbian player at the end of the season, reports Efe.

Lukic, capped with Serbian U-21 team, played 14 Serie A matches last season with Torino, which paid 1.7 million euro ($1.99 million) to sign him from Partizan in 2016.

The 21-year-old midfielder is the seventh player to join Levante this transfer window, following Spaniards Antonio Luna, Alex Alegria, Rober Pier and Ivan Lopez, Macedonian Enis Bardhi and Ivorian Cheick Doukoure.

