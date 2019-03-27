Let's talk after Manika returns from Qatar: New coach

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Having ended her association with childhood coach Sandeep Gupta, table tennis star Manika Batra is set to train under Sanmay Paranjape. While everyone wants to know about her new association with Paranjape, the Pune-based former player isn't willing to speak on the issue till his ward returns from Qatar where she is currently playing the Qatar Open.

Speaking to IANS, Paranjape said that it was unfair on his part to speak on the matter till Manika returns home.

"I don't wish to speak on the matter till Manika returns from Qatar. I do not feel it is right on my part to comment since she is not here. Let her come back, whenever she finishes the tournament -- and we can talk then," he said.

Manika ended her 15-year association with Gupta and had trained under him from the age of eight. New coach Paranjape has himself represented the country and loved using the forehand topspin to derail the rhythm of opposition players.

He will undoubtedly look to share his experience with Manika and help her fine-tune her skills to take on the best in the business.

When asked if he was looking forward to working with India's most promising table tennis player, the new coach once again looked to be defensive and refused to divulge much.

"Whatever it is, we can always talk about it once she gets back. She is yet to speak on the matter and I don't think it will be fair for me to make a comment till she does," he added.

The 23-year-old paddler made history when she won four medals -- including a gold -- at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. She also was on the verge of creating history at the Asian Games when along with Sharath Kamal she came close to winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles competition.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the next year will be very important for Manika as she looks to keep impressing on the world stage.

While Manika herself hasn't spoken on the split, her ex-coach Gupta said that he wishes her the best for her future endeavours. "She told me she wanted to move on and train with a different coach. I wished her the very best, as always," she said.

