Let's make India into a science-fairing nation: ISRO Chief after successful launch of PSLV-C44

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chief K Sivan lauded the efforts of the students who made the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) after which it was successfully launched in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on January 24. Encouraging the efforts by the students in the field of science and space, Sivan said, "I request the students of India to please bring your science experiments and you please plug in PFO, we will launch you don't worry. You make India science oriented. You take India to the science technology map."