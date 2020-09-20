Let us strive to make Jammu and Kashmir a 'Firdaus' on the earth: Kovind

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): My dream is to see Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a center of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing a conference on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the Union Territory.

The President addressed the Conference through a video message which was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other stakeholders in Srinagar on Sunday.

According to an official release, President Kovind said that determined efforts should be made to make this paradise a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning by implementing NEP in letter and spirit.

He said that these steps would make Jammu and Kashmir once again a "Firdaus on the earth, a bright jewel on the crown of Mother India" as it was referred to in the medieval age.

Talking about the rich heritage in the field of education inherited by Jammu and Kashmir, President Kovind said that it has been a center of literature and learning since time immemorial. Citing the examples of Kalhana's Rajtarangini and the Mahayana Buddhism, the tenets of which were popular in Kashmir, he opined that the history of India's cultural traditions would remain incomplete without taking them into consideration.

Reiterating the importance of NEP, the President said that India has an unprecedented demographic dividend but it could be positively realized only if the young people constituting a substantial segment of the population become skilled, professionally competent, and above all educated in the real sense.

He further added that the implementation of the education policy will produce students with "ignited minds".

Emphasizing on value-based education, President Kovind said that it is important to understand our tradition and rich cultural heritage which can be achieved only in our mother tongue. It is this mother tongue that is being encouraged in the new education policy as it adheres to the cultural ethos of our country.

He further observed that the three-language formula which is envisioned in this policy is of immense significance and could promote multilingualism as well as national unity but at the same time no language will be imposed on any state or union territory. (ANI)