Let 'oppressed' minorities in Pakistan decide whether they want to live with the country or not: MQM Founder

Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder leader Altaf Hussain has once again laid his demand for the right of self-determination and that minority communities like Mohajirs, Balouchs, Pashtuns and other oppressed nationals want to live with the country or not. He laid this demand while speaking to a gathering at the Kenton Hall on the occasion of MQM's 35th Foundation Day. His address was heard and viewed live across the world by the followers, activists, affiliates and sympathisers. Altaf also slammed Pakistan for fraudulently commemorating Pakistan Day on 23rd march each year and claimed that Pakistan had fraudulently taken the Lahore Resolution as Pakistan Resolution that was presented and passed at Manto Park Lahore on 23rd March 1940. The Lahore Resolution never mentioned Pakistan but had carried suggestions for giving autonomous state status to Muslim Majority provinces in undivided India and those provinces are still with India as its integrated parts. The division of India was the gravest blunder, he once again maintained.