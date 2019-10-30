Let opposition leaders visit JandK: EU member advises govt to address 'disbalance'

A delegation of 27 European Union (EU) parliamentarians is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Their visit will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the JandK region. While speaking to ANI on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, EU member Nicolaus Fest said, "I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So, there is some kind of disbalance and the government should somehow address it." This is the first visit by an international group in JandK since the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370.