LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki insults Guru Nanak Dev

Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and the second-in-command of terror outfit LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), Abdul Rehman Makki, has used foul language against GuruNanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, at an event in Multan city of Pakistan. Makki's remarks are an eye opener for those Sikh militants who have taken shelter in Pakistan to wage acts of terror against India in the name of the so-called Khalistan movement. Makki has lashed out against the Sikh faith and has even gone to the extent of calling them "infidels ". He also made derogatory remarks against the Sikhs, their faith and ideology and accused them of hatching conspiracy against Islam. Guru Nanak was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi ki Talvandi, present-day Nankana Sahib, near Lahore city. He was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. At present, very few thousand Sikhs live in Pakistan and they continue to face persecution by Islamic fundamentalists. A majority of Sikhs remained in India during the partition in 1947.