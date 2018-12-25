Let companies set aside a separate room for namaz, Swamy backs UP Police's notice prohibiting namaz

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy backed Uttar Pradesh Police's notice prohibiting namaz in open public spaces and advised that Muslims should offer namaz inside closed spaces, as offering namaz in open roads clamps up the traffic. Subramanian Swamy said, "India has many Mosques, furthermore namaz can be read in your drawing room also. I do not understand why they must use public roads for it, because that only clamps up the traffic. The police find it very hard to actually manage the traffic. It could also lead to accidents which can later be given communal colour. Therefore, I think it is not an unreasonable restriction." "You read namaz in Mosques, or in your drawing room or either in your offices. You are working in a company, let them set aside a room. In America nowadays they are setting aside a room for namaz, in airports they have a separate room for namaz, it is called namaz room," added Swamy. UP Police on December 25issued a notice to offices and companies based in Noida's industrial hub to ensure their employees do not use open public spaces for offering namaz.