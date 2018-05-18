LeT chief Hafiz Saeed delivers hate speech against India, U.S.

Mumbai Terror attacks mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed said those who advocate friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enmity with Kashmiris, would be punished by 'Allah' and the true followers of Allah (referring to Jamaat-ud-Dawa). He was addressing an event organized by JuD in Peshawar city to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. He said, "Pakistan should play a concrete role and all the organizations must unite. The government tabled a resolution to curb voice being raised for 'Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir'(banning of JuD, etc.) Such steps were nothing but process of following agenda of India and the US, the enemies of Pakistan. If present government continued to pursue this agenda, it would be thrown out and punished."