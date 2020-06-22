Lessons from COVID-19 lockdown: Employers must ensure social security for domestic workers through digital payments, pensions

Many kinds of labour remain unrecognised or are even taken for granted by society, until one undertakes to do such work by his or her own hand. That's something each of us has experienced over the last three months of the lockdown, as we have had to do all the household work in the absence of our domestic workers.

Having washed utensils at least thrice a day, swept floors every day, washed clothes and cleaned toilets, perhaps we will now be goaded into some serious thinking about what we can do for the people who silently perform these chores, almost unnoticed, and help us to go about our professional and personal lives without having to worry about any of it.

For my 'productivity obsessive' peers, domestic workers comprise the largest informal working force who step in to perform the largely gendered roles of women within a household, paving the way for these women to step out and participate in 'productive labour'.

Interestingly, the chores comprising household work, even though performed by domestic workers, remains largely female-centric: of more than 4.2 million domestic helpers, according to the National Domestic Workers' Movement, 90 percent are women. We are clearly a long way, even after a century of feminism's first wave, from breaking down gendered roles.

However, the question that many are voicing now is whether, in the post-COVID world, these workers will be able to secure for themselves fairer and more formalised work contracts. In this context, my research with a small group of domestic workers in Delhi (conducted for about three months with strong and helpful assistance of the field coordinators of Nirmana " a Delhi based NGO which works for labour rights of construction and domestic workers) has some useful pointers.

Social security: A battle for standardising expectations

Delhi, the capital city, is just like any other 'big city' " a host to numerous identities, workers and migrants. The vast slum dwellings in the North of Delhi, mainly Haiderpur and Shakurpur, were the places where I conducted my research.

Haiderpur is predominantly the residence of migrant workers from Bihar, the female members among them employed as domestic workers in neighbouring upper-class areas such as Rohini, Pitampura, etc.

Shakurpur, on the other hand, has a few lanes occupied by South Indian migrant workers mainly from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, along with a significant settlement of Bihari migrants.

Over the one month of my research interactions with these people, I got a clearer idea of the issues faced by domestic workers in their occupational spaces. These included low wages, no income/salary cuts for days off, segregation (separate utensils; specifically assigned spaces to sit on, mainly floors; etc), no medical assistance, verbal abuse, no access to a toilet during working hours, no social security benefits etc.

Even though I was aware of all this and much more through the literature I had studied prior to the field work, learning about each of it through a first-hand source was a jolting experience altogether.

Domestic workers have been struggling for their rights for more than three decades now, both politically and economically. The fight has seen active participation of domestic workers and external players like organisations, lawyers, activists, etc. However, strangely, I saw that in all deliberations or movements, one of the most critical stakeholders was missing: the employers.

Every battle won, I felt, would be in vain if we failed to have the employers on board towards the betterment of the working conditions of domestic workers. In view of this, a pilot intervention was planned through a model that would ensure social security.

This model aimed at securing old-age pension for the workers here through the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, and have employers contribute to it regularly. The plan was to guide the workers to have their bank accounts linked with the mentioned scheme, and then convince the employers to pay their contribution.

The proposal proved far more difficult to execute than frame, and sadly, the intervention undertaken in two months ended with not much success. However, I wouldn't term it a failure either. We reached out to 90 domestic workers, spoke to over 15 RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) to seek permission for visiting individual employer households, and made over 30 such household visits. In the process, we got several important and insightful pointers from the responses of both the stakeholders.

