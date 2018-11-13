LES APAC Conference 2018 held in Delhi to discuss copyrights and licensing in media industry

The Licensing Executives Society International (LES) APAC Conference 2018 was held in New Delhi on Tuesday to cover aspects related to copyrights for media and entertainment industry and impact of 2012 amendments on licensing scenarios. The theme of the discussion also took note of technology and its direct impact on changing entertainment formats, consumption patterns. The panelists include Raghavender GR, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Lakshika Joshi, Global IP Head and Legal Leadership, Aricent Inc among others. The session was moderated by Sanjay Mehra, Head of Multimedia and Partnerships of Asian News International (ANI). The session started with Mr. Sanjay Mehra giving introduction of the session. He said that ever since this digital age has dawn, it has become next to impossible to monitor where your content is being used. "The importance of the copyright protection is that an artist or creator should feel free to create and make sure that is not prejudiced or picked up. In a broad sense what I am interested in culling out of this entire conference this session is having broken down the legal jargon in layman's terms what it means for creators, users, and how the current law is framed to protect rights of all parties concerned. It is important to understand where India stands in terms of the law," he added.