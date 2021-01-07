Leopard spotted on NH-201 in Odisha's Kalahandi district

Visuals from the National Highway

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.

A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.

The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam.

Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media. (ANI)