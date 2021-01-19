Leopard on Loose: Wild Cat Seen Taking a Stroll Around Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, January 19: A leopard was seen taking a leisure stroll around the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad during early hours of Tuesday morning. The big cat was walking near the boundary of the airport at around 3 am. The incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed at the airport. The place reportedly is isolated and does not witness much human movements.Leopard Strolls on Roads at Greater Himalaya National Park in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Tourists Step Out of Cars to Take Pictures (Watch Video).

In a video posted by Mohhmmad Farzan Ahmed the cat can be seen walking around on an isolated path and then jumping off the fence to escape in the wild. The spot where the animal was seen is towards the south of the huge campus, around half-a-kilometre from the runway, as the reports. “It is almost a jungle out there with dense vegetation. The leopard is perhaps moving there. The airport area is huge and has a lot of prey for a leopard,” an airport official told the Indian Express.

Leopard reportedly sighted near #Hyderabad Airport pic.twitter.com/wRivHY3LUj — Mohammed Farzan Ahmed (@FarzanAhmedHyd) January 18, 2021

“We have identified the animal and are monitoring its movements. There is no threat to the safety of human beings or livestock. We have an officer in regular touch with the airport. If anything untoward is reported, we will act,” added the official reportedly.Animals Reclaiming The World in Photos & Videos: From Leopard in Hyderabad to Gaur in Assam, 5 Instances of Wild Animals in India on The Loose.

Hyderabad witnessed a similar incident in May last year, when a leopard was found sitting in the middle of a road in Mailardevpally. However, while the efforts to rescue the wild animal was underway he had flee the spot. The police officers had even used drone cameras to spot it in the vicinity but it could not be found. Reportedly, the leopard had escaped into the woods after it attracted much attention and chaos from the locals