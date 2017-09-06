Lenovo K8 Plus with dual cameras launched for Rs 10,999

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Lenovo K8 Plus -- the latest addition in the newly introduced K8 series -- was launched in India on Wednesday for Rs 10,999.

The handset runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box -- similar to what we saw on K8 Note.

A highlight of K8 Plus is a vertical dual rear camera setup with 13MP Purecel Plus sensor + 5MP depth sensor and f/2.0 Largan Precision 5-element lens.

There is an 8MP front camera that comes with flash.

The device is powered by a 2.6Ghz Helio P25 Octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. K8 Plus has 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

The 5.2-inch full HD display comes with Gorilla glass and Oleophobic coating. There is a dedicated music key that can be customised by the user according to needs.

A 4,000mAh battery powers K8 Plus that the company claims would last two days.

"The battery has been optimized to last long. A variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM would be introduced around Diwali," Anuj Sharma, Product Marketing Head, Lenovo MBG India, told reporters here.

The phone, available in venom black and fine gold colours, would retail exclusively on e-commerce site Flipkart starting September 7.

Lenovo also announced K8 with 5.2-inch HD display, 4,000mAh battery and stock Android OS. It would be available at physical stores in a few weeks, the company said.

