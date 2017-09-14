Lenovo 'K8 Note' on Amazon from September 15

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Lenovo India on Thursday announced that its "K8 Note" will go on open sale on Amazon.in from September 15.

The device is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant.

As a special open sale offer, users can exchange their old devices for the new Lenovo 'K8 Note' and receive additional discount of Rs 1,000.

The device is powered by a 10-core processor, backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage along with a dedicated memory card slot.

The camera set-up has 13MP primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor for better pictures and enhanced depth of field.

The device will be available in venom black and fine gold colours.

--IANS

