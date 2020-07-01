Leniency during COVID-19 is fine, but decriminalising Section 138 encourages financial crime, harms creditors' confidence and hurts economy

On 8 June, 2020, the Ministry of Finance proposed decriminalising various offences "for improving business sentiment and unclogging court processes ", including Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 ("Act"), which makes dishonour of cheques a punishable offence. The press release mentions that criminal penalties are "perceived as one of the major reasons impacting business sentiment and hindering investments both from domestic and foreign investors." The finance ministry has also highlighted the delay in disposal of cases involving such offences and stated that decriminalisation will form a part of the post-COVID-19 response strategy to revive the economy and improve the justice system in India.

As per Section 138, if a cheque drawn on a beneficiary for the discharge of any debt or liability, is dishonoured by the bank upon presentation, the drawer can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with a fine which may extend to twice the amount of the cheque, or both. However, the drawer of the cheque is given a 15-day period within which he can settle accounts with the holder of the cheque.

However, decriminalising Section 138 might not be the right means for achieving an otherwise laudable end.

Need to criminalise bad cheques

Just as the need to decriminalise Section 138 is felt to create a more favourable business climate, the need for a sense of security among holders of cheques cannot be ignored.

The importance of credit in the Indian economy can hardly be overestimated. Traditionally, Post-Dated Cheques (PDCs) have been one of the popular ways of facilitating credit in India. PDCs are widely used for obtaining home finance and other products including personal, auto and consumer durable loans. Some loan agreements provide for handing over of PDCs as security for instalments.

It is a common for landlords to take PDCs from tenants to secure property lease agreements. Also, many MSMEs deliver goods and services against PDCs. This system has developed only on account of the reassurance provided by Section 138.

Also, decriminalising this provision is going to serve as a setback for those creditors who lend money to companies, and are later unable to recover their dues. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 does provide the option of filing an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, the government has recently raised the threshold for default under the Code to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh. Perhaps, Section 138 is now the only effective recourse which an aggrieved creditor has when the amount involved is under Rs 1 crore.

Decriminalising Section 138 is only going to make creditors more insecure, which could cause unfathomable harm to the Indian economy.

Moreover, considering the malaise of tax-evaded income in the form of cash, and its adverse impact on the economy, there is an imperative need for promoting the use of cheques. The deterrent provisions of Section 138 have been more than efficacious in this regard since people feel much safer using cheques. Decriminalising this provision will undeniably, serve as a major blow to transparency in financial transactions.

What the Supreme Court has said

Over the years the Supreme Court has made a conscious effort to create an effective safety mechanism to prevent the misuse of Section 138.

In Damodar S. Prabhu Vs. Sayed Babalal H case, the court held with respect to Section 138, that it is the compensatory aspect of the remedy which should be given priority over the punitive aspect. The court took cognisance of the tendency of litigants to belatedly choose the method of compromise to resolve their dispute, instead of doing so at an earlier stage of litigation.

The early settlement was incentivised by introducing a graded scheme for imposing costs and it was held that if the accused makes an application for compromise at the first or second hearing of the case, settlement may be allowed without imposing any costs on the accused. While observing that vexatious filing of multiple complaints relatable to the same offence causes undue harassment, the court directed that it should be mandatory for the complainant to disclose that no other complaint has been filed in any other court in respect of the same transaction and if he fails to do so, heavy costs must be imposed upon him.