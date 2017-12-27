Lendingkart Finance raises Rs. 25 crore cash credit from SBI

Lendingkart Finance Limited on Wednesday announced that it has raised Rs. 25 crore in cash credit facility from State Bank of India towards growing the loan book. As the company expands its reach to over 950 cities across the country, these funds will come in handy to widen Lendingkart Finance's offerings to SMEs country-wide. Presently, Lendingkart Finance has disbursed over 20,000 loans to more than 12,000 SMEs across 23 diverse sectors.