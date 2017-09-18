Leishman culminates big week in Lake Forest with a win

Illinois, Sep 18 (IANS) Australian Marc Leishman won the BMW Golf Championship with authority, the third of the four PGA Tour playoff tournaments for the FedEx Cup, played at the Conway Farms Club in Lake Forest here in USA.

The 33-year-old from Warrnambool, in Victoria state, won his third PGA Tour title and the second this season, after the Arnold Palmer Invitational in mid-March. His first triumph was in 2012 at the Travelers Championship, reports Efe.

Leishman, the leader from day one, cruised to victory with 23 under par and five strokes ahead of Englishman Justin Rose, who strived for a comeback by presenting a final card of 65 (6 under), and the American Rickie Fowler.

The Australian began the day with a five-stroke lead. He felt Justin Rose's breath, but he was able to remain calm in the most delicate moments to score a brilliant triumph.

Spaniard Jon Rahm completed a great week in Lake Forest with four rounds of 69, 68, 65 and 67 and a total of 269 (-15) giving him a fifth place finish.

American Jordan Spieth finished with -13 to continue leading the FedEx Cup ahead of the final tournament.

The FedEx Cup play-offs determine the PGA Tour champion in 2017. The fourth and final tournament is the Tour Championship, which will be played from September 20 to 24 at the East Lake Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

